Barcelona announced the injury of one of the leaders of the team

The press office of FC Barcelona has announced on their official website that the team's key midfielder Pedro Gonzalez, better known as Pedri, has suffered an injury.

The player has been diagnosed with a right quadriceps injury. His recovery period is estimated to be at least six weeks. Therefore, he is not expected to return to play before mid-October 2023. The injury occurred during a training session.

20-year-old Pedri has been playing for FC Barcelona since September 2019. He transferred to the Catalan club from Las Palmas. The transfer fee was €17.5 million. He has played a total of 111 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists. With Barcelona, Pedri became the champion of Spain in the 2022/2023 season, won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season, and also claimed the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Pedri has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. He has played 18 matches for the Spanish national team, not scoring any goals and providing one assist.