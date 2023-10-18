Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, holds a profound affinity for Juan Alvarez as a prospective addition for the future, as reported by Sport.es.

Despite the fact that the Argentine striker has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2028, there exists a clause concerning transfer fees, although the exact sum remains undisclosed in the sources.

While the Catalans have already secured the services of Vitor Roca, set to join the squad in January, they seek an additional forward to assist the Brazilian and serve as an understudy to Robert Lewandowski. Hence, Barcelona keeps a vigilant eye on Alvarez, considered a forward of substantial promise in the upcoming decade. Xavi is enamored by Alvarez's versatility and his knack for capitalizing on goal-scoring opportunities.

A potential transfer may be impeded by Pep Guardiola's disposition toward the Argentine, who may not readily part with him. The very fact that the player has committed to a new contract until 2028 attests to the strong belief that the "Citizens" hold in one of the finest young talents on the planet.

Juan Alvarez has tallied six goals and five assists in 13 matches during this season.