RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі

Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі

Football news Today, 13:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, holds a profound affinity for Juan Alvarez as a prospective addition for the future, as reported by Sport.es.

Despite the fact that the Argentine striker has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2028, there exists a clause concerning transfer fees, although the exact sum remains undisclosed in the sources.

While the Catalans have already secured the services of Vitor Roca, set to join the squad in January, they seek an additional forward to assist the Brazilian and serve as an understudy to Robert Lewandowski. Hence, Barcelona keeps a vigilant eye on Alvarez, considered a forward of substantial promise in the upcoming decade. Xavi is enamored by Alvarez's versatility and his knack for capitalizing on goal-scoring opportunities.

A potential transfer may be impeded by Pep Guardiola's disposition toward the Argentine, who may not readily part with him. The very fact that the player has committed to a new contract until 2028 attests to the strong belief that the "Citizens" hold in one of the finest young talents on the planet.

Juan Alvarez has tallied six goals and five assists in 13 matches during this season.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona
Popular news
Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Football news Today, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward
It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football Football news Today, 10:54 It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football
Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia Football news Today, 05:37 Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia
VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:43 Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі Football news Today, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Football news Today, 12:36 Belgium may not complete the match against Sweden Hockey news Today, 12:01 Record among defensemen. A Colorado player scored 250 points. VIDEO Football news Today, 11:31 Real Madrid's defender had his suspension reduced, and he will be able to play against Barcelona Football news Today, 10:54 It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football Tennis news Today, 10:35 All participants of the WTA Elite Trophy have been confirmed Football news Today, 10:03 Argentina national team veteran has announced when he will end his international career Football news Today, 09:31 Journalist names three more Italian players implicated in betting scandal Football news Today, 08:10 Bellingham answered a question about leaving Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023