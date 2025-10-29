Mbuli says defence absorbed huge pressure from DRC attacks

Banyana Banyana interim coach pleased with her attack and defence as they secured qualification to Wafcon.

Banyana Banyana interim coach Thinasonke Mbuli has credited her attacking foray and her defence for the senior women national team’s qualification for next year’s Wafcon.

Under her tutelage, Mbuli managed to ensure the former African champions secure their place at next year’s tournament with a DRC 1-0 victory.

Thembi Kgatlana scored the solitary goal at the death as she troubled DRC throughout the 90 minutes.

This qualification is in keeping with their goal of reaching the ultimate stage of Wafcon, which would subsequently ensure they reach the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Banyana sealed their place after winning by an odd goal last night against Democratic Republic of Congo at Dobsonville Stadium.

“And yes, we were frustrated towards the end of the game because it was 0-0 and they were really coming at us,” Mbuli said after the match in Soweto.

“One mistake we concede then we’re out. That’s why I’m giving credit to defenders for absorbing the pressure.

This was the return leg as the two sides drew 1-1 in Kinshasa last week and Banyana striker Kgatlana was impressive on the night.

“I don’t know how many chances the goalkeeper made from Thembi’s efforts,” she said.

“Maybe that’s why we kept her in the game, because we knew that if she gets one more chance she’ll score.”