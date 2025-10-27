Banyana Banyana in a must win qualifier against DRC

Both sides played to a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa

Banyana Banyana are in a must win qualifier against DRC tomorrow.

Banyana Banyana interim coach Thinasonke Mbuli says to keep the 2027 Women’s World Cup dream alive, then they have to win tomorrow against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Banyana take on the DRC women’s side at FNB Stadium for the return leg of the Wafcon qualifier having earned an away goal in last week’s 1-1 in Kinshasa.

“If we are ambitious about going to 2027 Brazil World Cup, we must win this one then next year we can go to Morocco playing to qualify for the World Cup,” she said on iDiskiTimes website.

“So, it’s not just 90 minutes to go to WAFCON. It’s a very important match, because if you want to go to World Cup, we must win this one. Then we can start talking about the World Cup.

Kgalebane Mohlakoana scored for Banyana while Kipoyi Monique equalised for the DRC team.

Mbuli is holding the fort while coach Desiree Ellis continues to negotiate her contract with Safa. This contractual dispute saw Ellis miss out on the team's match in DRC.

Banyana should have key striker players Hilda Magaia, Sinoxolo Cesane, Amogelang Motau and Thembi Kgatlana back for this match as the four missed the first leg.

The game starts at 6pm.