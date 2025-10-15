Bafana Bafana vice-captain Themba Zwane delighted with Bafana qualification

Zwane was amongst the crowd at Mbombela Stadium last night

Themba Zwane expressed joy at seeing Bafana Bafana qualify for next year’s World Cup having not achieved such a feat since the spectacle of 2002 in Japan/Korea.

The enigmatic Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been ruled out through injury spotted a huge smile at the final whistle last night as Bafana emerged 3-0 victors against Rwanda.

“It’s happiness overall,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.

Bafana won 3-0 through strikes by Thalente Mbatha, Aswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa.

As the nation had not seen such celebrations for Bafana in a while, Zwane said it was good to see Bafana bringing back the joy.

“It’s always good to see the country so happy. The boys did their job very well and we are so happy as a country,” Zwane said as Bafana will head to the spectacle to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

When the news came in that Nigeria were 4-0 up against Benin in Uyo, the South Africans could not hold their excitement knew no bounds.

They were waiting for the final whistle with baited breath and Zwane was seen emerging from the tunnel to the field as though he was to go in and play.

But he was just waiting to join in the celebrations with his team-mates and the team officials.

“The message to South Africans is that the guys are doing well, obviously we want to see them happy, and we will do our best as a team and make sure that we make them happy all the time,” he added.