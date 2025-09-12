RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Bad news. Antonio Rüdiger sidelined for three months with injury

A major blow for Real Madrid.
Football news Today, 13:08
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Antonio Rüdiger has not seen much playing time for Real Madrid this season, but now the club will be without him for an extended spell.

Details: According to an official statement from Real Madrid, the German centre-back has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg. His condition will be assessed further, but initial reports suggest he will be out for three months.

It was previously reported that Jude Bellingham opted to undergo shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup and has now begun his recovery. Real Madrid’s head coach has indicated when the midfielder is likely to return to action.

Reminder: The midfielder has finally been cleared to resume training with the team.

