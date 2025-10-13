Avoiding offense. Barcelona grants extra privileges to Yamal’s family

A special status for the player.

Lamine Yamal came extremely close to winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or — a fully deserved recognition, given his exceptional performances. It now appears that his success has earned him a special status within the club.

Details: According to journalist Romain Molina, the player’s family requested certain privileges from Barcelona, including access to private jets, exclusive photo opportunities, and special services.

As for the club itself, Barcelona has largely agreed to these terms, preferring to avoid any conflict with the player’s family.

Journalist Romain Molina also noted that Yamal and his entourage live a lifestyle few can imagine. “They haven’t heard the word ‘no’ in years,” he said. “No one refuses them anything — everyone says yes.”

Reminder: It also emerged that the young Spanish winger’s father visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing sufficient support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.