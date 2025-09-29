Authorities do not rule out Barcelona's return to Camp Nou on October 18

The saga is close to resolution.

Barcelona's return to their home ground, Camp Nou, has turned into a real saga, with deadlines being pushed back multiple times even this season. However, now even city authorities are expressing optimism about the situation.

Details: Albert Batlle, Barcelona's Deputy Mayor for Security, stated that Barcelona's return to Camp Nou as early as the match against Girona on October 18 is quite possible, as the current obstacles could be resolved by that date.

Quote: "For October 18? We hope that the necessary adjustments will be made and, from a safety perspective, permission can be granted for the partial reopening of Camp Nou. I think the minor issues that existed can be addressed," Batlle said in an interview with RAC1.

Reminder: Due to Camp Nou's unavailability and the inaccessibility of the Montjuïc stadium, Barcelona had to play two league matches at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The Champions League fixture against PSG will still be played at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.