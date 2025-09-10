Aucas Loan Cristopher Zambrano to Saudi Side Al Taawon with Purchase Option

Sociedad Deportiva Aucas have finalized the loan of promising striker Cristopher Zambrano to Saudi Arabian club Al Taawon, per reports from journalist César Luis Merlo. The deal runs until December and includes a purchase option valued at $1.2 million for 80% of the player’s rights.

Zambrano, a product of Aucas’ academy who made his senior debut in 2024, will bring in $200,000 through the loan fee. Considered one of the brightest young talents in the squad, his progress quickly drew attention beyond Ecuador.

The move places Zambrano on the stage of the Saudi Pro League, which has gained global exposure after a wave of high-profile signings. For Aucas, the agreement provides both immediate financial relief and the prospect of a significant future transfer should Al Taawon exercise their option.