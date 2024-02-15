Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored

Marseille's forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, struck against Shakhtar Donetsk (2:2) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32.

This goal marked the Gabonese striker's 30th in the second most prestigious club football tournament. With this achievement, he has equaled the former Atlético Madrid and Monaco forward, Radamel Falcao.

In the next match, Aubameyang will have the opportunity to become the top scorer in the history of the Europa League.

Interestingly, among the top four goalscorers of the tournament is also Roma's forward, Romelu Lukaku, who scored against Feyenoord today (1:1). The Belgian striker has 25 goals to his name.

The second leg matches of the Europa League Round of 32 will take place next Thursday, February 22nd.