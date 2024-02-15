De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner

Feyenoord hosted Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32. It marked Roma's first European match under the guidance of Daniele De Rossi, who recently replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Both teams played evenly in the first half, with no clear advantage for either side, as reflected in the shot statistics: 8 attempts each towards the opposing goal. In stoppage time, Igor Paixão put the Dutch team ahead.

The Romans managed to equalize as the game crossed the midway point of the second half. Leonardo Spinazzola delivered a penetrating pass into the box, which Romelu Lukaku converted into a goal. The Belgian striker headed the ball into the net off the right post, etching his name on the scoresheet.

At this point, the teams settled, concluding with a drawn outcome. The return leg will take place in Rome in a week, on February 22nd.

Termina la partita al De Kuip.



Nella ripresa pareggiamo con un gol di Lukaku 💪



Appuntamento in casa nostra tra 7 giorni 🏟️🔥#FeyenoordRoma #UEL pic.twitter.com/aLUSJl5jRD — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) February 15, 2024

UEFA Europa League, Round of 32

First leg

Feyenoord - Roma - 1:1

Goals: Paixão, 45+1 - Lukaku, 67