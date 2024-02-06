RU RU NG NG
Atlético wanted to acquire a Dutch midfielder in winter

Football news Today, 09:51
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
In the winter transfer window, Atlético Madrid signed 18-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeer from Antwerpen, but the "mattress makers" thoroughly studied the market in the Benelux countries and wanted to bring in another player from there.

According to Atleti Universe, Diego Simeone's attention turned to 24-year-old Dutch midfielder Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord, but the transfer did not materialize in winter.

The reasons vary: some reports suggest that Feyenoord allegedly did not want to let Wieffer go, while others claim that the player himself wanted to stay in the Netherlands to secure his place in the national team ahead of Euro 2024.

However, Atlético may now face competition from Barcelona, as the midfielder often plays alongside Frenkie de Jong in the national team, and the "blaugranas" may try to recreate that partnership at the club level.

Wieffer made his debut for the Netherlands national team in March 2023 and has since played seven matches for the national team. At the club level this season, he has played 28 matches for Feyenoord, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

