Main News Football news Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Football news Today, 03:59
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel Photo: facebook.com/AtleticodeMadrid / Author unknown

A week ago, Atlético and Real met in the Madrid derby in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup. And next Thursday the two clubs from the Spanish capital will determine the winner on the way to the quarter-finals of another domestic tournament.

The rivals will meet for the third time this season. In La Liga, Atlético won 3-1. In the Spanish Super Cup, the stronger was already Real Madrid, although it was necessary to play overtime - 5:3. What will be the third meeting?

Recall that this stage of the Spanish Cup consists of one match: whoever wins this game, goes to the next round of the tournament.

Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid when and where the match will take place

The duel between Atlético and Real Madrid will take place on Thursday, 18 January, and will kick off at 21:30 GMT. The game will be hosted by Atlético's home arena, the Metropolitano Stadium.

Kick-off times for the match around the world.

  • Los Angeles - 12:30
  • New York - 15:30
  • Panama - 15:30
  • Port of Spain - 16:30
  • London - 20:30
  • Yaoundé - 21:30
  • Abuja - 21:30
  • Cape Town - 22:30
  • New Delhi - 02:00
  • Kiribati - 08:30

Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid where to watch the match online

Not all countries have companies that have acquired the rights to show the Spanish Cup. Below we have prepared information where you can watch the game in your country.

  • Cameroon - Startimes
  • Kenya - Startimes
  • Nigeria - Startimes
  • South Africa - Startimes
  • Uganda - Startimes
  • United States - ESPN+

Other countries:

  • Barbados - RUSH, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
  • British Virgin Islands - RUSH
  • Cayman Islands - RUSH
  • Dominica - RUSH
  • Ghana - Startimes
  • Grenada - RUSH
  • India - FanCode
  • Israel - Sport 2
  • Jamaica - RUSH
  • Madagascar - Startimes
  • Malawi - Startimes
  • Panama - Sky HD
  • Rwanda - Startimes
  • Saint Lucia - RUSH
  • Tanzania - Startimes
  • Trinidad and Tobago - RUSH, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
  • Zambia - Startimes
