Atlético Madrid have decided on Simeone's fate

According to El Chiringuito, the management of Atletico Madrid has decided on the fate of the team's head coach Diego Simeone.

According to the source, the club management decided to extend the contract with the Argentine specialist.

The new agreement is expected to last for two years. Club representatives will meet with a specialist during the October break for national teams to discuss the details of the future contract.

Let us remember that Diego Simeone has been in charge of Atlético Madrid since 2011. Under his leadership, the team twice won the Spanish Championship and the Spanish Super Cup, and also twice triumphed in the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

After four rounds of the new La Liga season, Atlético is not showing the best results. The team scored seven points and is currently in seventh place in the table.

Last season, the team finished in third place in the standings and received the right to play in the Champions League.