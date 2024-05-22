Atlético Madrid and Memphis Depay have decided not to continue their collaboration

Atlético Madrid has decided not to extend their collaboration with Dutch forward Memphis Depay.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player will leave the club as a free agent. Atlético will not activate the clause to extend his contract for another year. Memphis Depay will depart from the club and has already started exploring new opportunities for himself.

It is worth noting that Atlético Madrid is considering signing forward Artem Dovbyk from Girona or Alexander Sørloth from Villarreal. Madrid has been monitoring Sørloth for a long time but has become particularly interested in him now, as he is having the most productive season of his career. Dovbyk is being considered as a breakout player of the championship.

Additionally, experienced Atlético Madrid defender Stefan Savić is open to a career change. The Montenegrin defender may leave Madrid this summer despite recently extending his contract with the club until June 2025.