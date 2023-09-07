Atlético following Real Madrid completed the reconstruction of the stadium

Atlético Madrid have announced the expansion of the capacity of their home stadium. The arena is called Civitas Metropolitano.

The website of the mattresses states that after the reconstruction, the arena can accommodate up to 70,460 spectators.

The construction of the stadium in the capital of Spain lasted from 1990 to 1993. Initially, he could take no more than 20 thousand spectators.

The stadium was opened on September 6, 1994, but already in 2004 the stadium was closed for a large-scale reconstruction.

In September 2013, Atlético Madrid announced plans to build a new stadium on the site of the old closed one.

The capital team has been playing at the new arena since the 2017/2018 season.

Interestingly, on June 1, 2019, this stadium hosted the final match of the Champions League of the 2018/2019 season, in which Liverpool met Tottenham. The meeting ended with the score 2:0 in favor of the Reds.

Interestingly, the reconstruction of another stadium in Madrid was also completed this year. We are talking about the home arena of Madrid “Real” “Santyago Bernabeu”.