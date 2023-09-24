Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby

Atlético and Real met in the Madrid derby at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The meeting took place as part of the sixth round of the Spanish La Liga. The teams approached this match with different moods. Real Madrid have won five from their opening five matches, while Atlético have picked up just seven points from four games in the new league.

But it was the hosts who managed to capitalize on their first dangerous chance at the opponent’s goal. Alvaro Morata responded to Samuel Lino's cross from the left flank and headed the ball past Kepa. By the way, Morata is a graduate of Real Madrid, where he managed to spend several good seasons.

15 minutes later, Atlético doubled the lead. Antoine Griezmann tapped in Saul Niguez's cross from close range. Towards the end of the first half, Real got one goal back. Toni Kroos took a good shot from outside the penalty area. And at the very beginning of the second half of the meeting, Morata scored a double, who, after Niguez’s cross, sent the ball into the net with his head - 3:1.

In an attempt to win back, Real failed to change the score on the scoreboard.

Atlético - Real Madrid - 3:1.

Goals: 1:0 - Morata 4, 2:0 - Griezmann, 2:1 - Kroos 35, 3:1 - Morata 46.

Note that this is Real Madrid's first defeat of the season. Atlético moved up to fifth position, and the tandem of Catalan clubs is at the top of La Liga.