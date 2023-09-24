RU RU NG NG
Main News Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby

Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby

Football news Today, 17:05
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Photo: twitter.com/LaLigaEN/ Author unknown

Atlético and Real met in the Madrid derby at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The meeting took place as part of the sixth round of the Spanish La Liga. The teams approached this match with different moods. Real Madrid have won five from their opening five matches, while Atlético have picked up just seven points from four games in the new league.

But it was the hosts who managed to capitalize on their first dangerous chance at the opponent’s goal. Alvaro Morata responded to Samuel Lino's cross from the left flank and headed the ball past Kepa. By the way, Morata is a graduate of Real Madrid, where he managed to spend several good seasons.

15 minutes later, Atlético doubled the lead. Antoine Griezmann tapped in Saul Niguez's cross from close range. Towards the end of the first half, Real got one goal back. Toni Kroos took a good shot from outside the penalty area. And at the very beginning of the second half of the meeting, Morata scored a double, who, after Niguez’s cross, sent the ball into the net with his head - 3:1.

In an attempt to win back, Real failed to change the score on the scoreboard.

Atlético - Real Madrid - 3:1.

Goals: 1:0 - Morata 4, 2:0 - Griezmann, 2:1 - Kroos 35, 3:1 - Morata 46.

Note that this is Real Madrid's first defeat of the season. Atlético moved up to fifth position, and the tandem of Catalan clubs is at the top of La Liga.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Football news Today, 16:41 PSG defeated Marseille Football news Today, 15:53 Manchester United ready to sell Sancho Football news Today, 15:25 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Today, 15:00 Toni Kroos praises Arda Guler Football news Today, 14:07 Newcastle humiliate Sheffield United away Football news Today, 13:42 Levy: I was wrong when I appointed Conte and Mourinho Football news Today, 13:00 Chelsea failed to score in the 13th Premier League match this year Football news Today, 12:20 PSG president believes Mbappe deserves Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 11:40 Neymar demands Jorge Jesus' resignation
Sport Predictions
Football 25 sep 2023 Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023