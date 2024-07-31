Atletico move forward in talks with last season's second La Liga striker

Atlético Madrid is making progress in their negotiations with Alexander Sørloth, the second-highest scorer in La Liga last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Madrid club shifted their focus to the Villarreal forward after failing to reach an agreement with Artem Dovbyk from Girona.

Currently, the parties are discussing the terms of Sørloth's personal contract.

Last season, the 28-year-old Sørloth scored 23 goals in 34 La Liga matches, making him the second top scorer in the Spanish championship.

The Norwegian's contract with Villarreal runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values the striker at 25 million euros. Sørloth has scored 18 goals in 53 matches for the Norwegian national team.

Earlier reports indicated that Atlético is close to signing a Chelsea and England international midfielder.