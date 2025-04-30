Atlético Mineiro star Hulk shares heartfelt anniversary message to his wife on 5 years together

Atlético Mineiro forward Hulk took to Instagram to share a touching message for his wife, celebrating their 5th anniversary as a couple.

"Five years by your side, and I can only thank God for our story. Every day is a new blessing, every moment a new memory. May our love continue to grow with strength, respect, and happiness. I love you, my wife, my life," wrote Hulk.

It's worth noting that news of Hulk's relationship with Camila Angelo was a real shock, as Camila is the biological niece of the footballer's ex-wife, Iran Angelo. Hulk was married to Iran for 12 years, from 2007 to 2019, and together they have three children: sons Ian and Thiago, and daughter Alice.

However, in 2020, the Brazilian announced that he had started a relationship with Camila, which, understandably, sparked a storm of negative emotions among Iran's relatives. Reports say their relationship began in December 2019, just five months after Hulk and Iran's split.

For the record, Camila and Hulk had a civil wedding in 2020 and celebrated their church ceremony in January 2025. The couple already have two daughters together, Zaya and Aisha.