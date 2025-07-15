Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada

Atlético Madrid has decided to strengthen its squad and has completed a transfer from the Brazilian club Botafogo.

Details: The Spanish club officially announced the signing of Thiago Almada.

Quote: "Our club and the Brazilian team have reached an agreement, with confirmation expected after the player passes his medical and signs the contract," the statement read.

Over the past six months, Almada spent time on loan at French side Lyon, where he featured in 20 matches, scored 2 goals, and provided 5 assists.

Almada's current contract with Botafogo runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 20 million euros.

Recall: Atlético dropped out of the race for Cristian Romero. The reason is now known.