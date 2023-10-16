Atletico has disclosed the price for Joao Felix. Barcelona is contemplating an alternative proposal

RU RU NG NG
Atletico is seeking €80 million for Joao Felix, as reported by Diario Sport. However, given Barcelona's financial constraints, the Madrid club is willing to make concessions. Barcelona may potentially pay this sum in three installments, with each installment not less than €25 million.

The matter of purchasing Joao Felix's contract will become relevant for Barcelona in the summer of 2024 when his loan agreement expires. Nevertheless, €80 million is a substantial amount for the Blaugrana under any payment structure. Therefore, Barcelona will propose an alternative to Atletico, involving a new loan for Joao Felix and a transfer fee of €40 million in the summer of 2025.

Sources suggest that such an offer may be acceptable to Atletico. Firstly, Atletico recognizes that Joao Felix is not inclined to continue playing for them. Secondly, relations between the two clubs have improved recently, as they successfully negotiated Antoine Griezmann's full transfer to the Madrid team.

Earlier, the new salary strategy for Barcelona's first-team players was disclosed.

