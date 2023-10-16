FC Barcelona is set to adopt a novel salary strategy, with the salary scales being revealed

RU RU NG NG
FC Barcelona intends to persist in its cost reduction efforts to alleviate its substantial debts. The Catalan club has delineated a novel approach to the remuneration of its first-team footballers, as per reports from Diario Sport.

The backbone of the primary squad will be constituted by players whose salaries amount to 4-5 million euros annually. Priority will be accorded to burgeoning footballers, as their financial appetites have yet to reach their zenith. Nonetheless, for a select cadre of four to five exceptional players at Barcelona, salaries exceeding the new standard shall be considered. However, these salaries shall not surpass 10 million euros per year.

The exorbitant outlays on first-team player salaries have emerged as one of the principal causes for Barcelona's staggering indebtedness. Former president of the Catalan club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, sought favor with the so-called "senators" - Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and other stalwarts who graced the Blaugrana jersey for an extended duration.

It has previously come to light that Barcelona expresses an interest in acquiring the Brighton winger, Kauro Mitoma.

