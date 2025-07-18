Atlas Will Stay in Guadalajara, Says Club President Amid Sale Process

As Atlas goes through a high-profile sale, club president Aníbal Fájer has made one thing clear: the team will not leave Guadalajara. Speaking at a press conference during the presentation of new signings, Fájer insisted that any new owner must commit to keeping the club rooted in its home city and honoring its deep connection with fans.

“This is a different Atlas now—with infrastructure, a focus on youth development, and a home in Estadio Jalisco that has a special kind of magic,” Fájer said. The decision to sell comes in light of FIFA’s stricter stance against multi-club ownership, prompting Grupo Orlegi—owners of Santos Laguna and Sporting de Gijón—to put Atlas on the market.

Fájer underscored the club’s recent success and passionate fan base, known as “La Fiel.” He described the team as part of the cultural heritage of Guadalajara and warned that relocating the club is not on the table.

Meanwhile, Atlas is preparing for the 2025 Apertura with new additions. Defender Róber Pier arrived from Sporting Gijón, while Brazilian fullback Gustavo Ferrareis joined from Puebla. After an opening win against Puebla, Atlas will host Cruz Azul this weekend in a key early-season test for coach Nicolás Lacarmón’s revamped squad.