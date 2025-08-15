Athlete's lunch. Fernando Alonso reveals his lunch table

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso, as a professional athlete, adheres to a special dietary regime. The Aston Martin driver took to his Instagram Stories to show fans what his lunch looks like.

Alonso shared a photo of his plate, featuring a few pieces of meat, seaweed, and what appears to be sliced cucumber. Also visible on the table is a pack of Cetilar Sport, a supplement for athletes.

It's worth noting that Formula 1 is currently on a break, which will last until the end of August.

Fernando Alonso is currently racing for Aston Martin and sits 11th in the championship standings this season. At the most recent Grand Prix in Hungary, the Spaniard delivered his best result of the year so far, crossing the finish line in fifth place.

Oscar Piastri, representing McLaren, remains the Formula 1 season leader. His teammate Lando Norris is second, trailing the Australian by just nine points in the title race.

The next Grand Prix is scheduled for August 31 in the Netherlands.