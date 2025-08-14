Possible comeback. Christian Horner may lead new Formula 1 team

Christian Horner was dismissed from Red Bull after 20 years at the helm. However, his spell away from Formula 1 may not last long.

Details: According to AMuS, Cadillac—the new Formula 1 team set to debut next season—has shown interest in Horner and could offer him the team principal role. The team’s owners believe that with Christian in charge, the project would gain a higher profile and more influence in the sport’s political landscape.

Earlier reports suggested Horner was seriously considering the possibility of heading up Alpine. He is also looking to secure the backing of Bernie Ecclestone, who knows Horner personally.

Reminder: Toto Wolff denied the rumors about Verstappen’s move. The priority remains to keep Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the line-up. Negotiations with the drivers are ongoing.