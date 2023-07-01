Atalanta respond to Manchester United's bid for Heilund

According to Corriere dello Sport, Atalanta has rejected Manchester United's offer of €35 million for Danish forward Rasmus Højlund.

The source reports that the Italian club is seeking a fee of €40-45 million for the player, excluding bonuses. Juventus is also interested in signing the Danish player.

In the previous season, the 20-year-old Højlund appeared in 42 matches across all competitions for Atalanta, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.