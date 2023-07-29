Atalanta announce record transfer deal

RU RU
Football news Today, 09:55
Photo: Instagram "Atalanta" / Author unknown

The official website of Atalanta from Bergamo announced the signing of forward El Bilal Touré from Almeria and the Mali national team.

The Italian club paid €28 million for the player, making it the highest transfer fee in Atalanta's history. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

El Bilal Touré could potentially replace Norwegian forward Rasmus Højlund in Atalanta's squad, as Højlund is currently attracting interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Touré, who is 21 years old, has been playing for Almeria since September 2022, after transferring from Reims. The transfer fee for him was €8 million. During his time with Almeria, he played a total of 22 matches, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists.

Touré has been representing the Mali national team since 2020. He has earned 15 caps for the Malian team, scoring five goals, and providing two assists. Additionally, he has received two yellow cards and one red card while playing for Mali.

In the previous season, Atalanta finished in fifth place in the Serie A standings, earning a spot to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.

