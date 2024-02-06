RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Aston Villa will soon extend the contract of one of their leaders

Aston Villa will soon extend the contract of one of their leaders

Football news Today, 04:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Aston Villa will soon extend the contract of one of their leaders Getty Images

One of Aston Villa's leaders, Leon Bailey, will soon sign a new contract with his club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The agreement with the 26-year-old winger is set to run until the summer of 2027, extending beyond the expiration of his current contract in June of the following year.

Bailey joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 from Bayer for €32 million. In the current season, the Jamaican player has notched up 10 goals and 9 assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

Aston Villa surprisingly occupies the fourth position in the English Premier League after 23 rounds, accumulating 46 points.

Tomorrow, Aston Villa will face Chelsea in a replay match of the FA Cup Round of 16, followed by a home clash against Manchester United in the 24th round of the Premier League on Sunday.

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa Premier League England
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024