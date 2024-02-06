Aston Villa will soon extend the contract of one of their leaders

One of Aston Villa's leaders, Leon Bailey, will soon sign a new contract with his club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The agreement with the 26-year-old winger is set to run until the summer of 2027, extending beyond the expiration of his current contract in June of the following year.

🟣🔵 Leon Bailey will sign soon his new contract at Aston Villa as documents are being reviewed between both parties.



It will be time to sign in the next days. 🇯🇲



Understand new deal likely to be valid until 2027. pic.twitter.com/WRwzDeZCCb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

Bailey joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 from Bayer for €32 million. In the current season, the Jamaican player has notched up 10 goals and 9 assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

Aston Villa surprisingly occupies the fourth position in the English Premier League after 23 rounds, accumulating 46 points.

Tomorrow, Aston Villa will face Chelsea in a replay match of the FA Cup Round of 16, followed by a home clash against Manchester United in the 24th round of the Premier League on Sunday.