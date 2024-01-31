RU RU NG NG KE KE
Aston Villa will sign an Australian goalkeeper

Football news Today, 05:14
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Aston Villa has reached an agreement with Adelaide United for the transfer of 23-year-old Australian goalkeeper Joe Gauci.

According to David Ornstein, the player has passed his medical examination and will sign a contract with Villa until 2028. The paperwork is currently being finalized to complete the transfer.

Gauci will provide Villa with reinforcement and serve as the backup goalkeeper for Emiliano Martínez, the Argentine World Cup winner. The 23-year-old Australian received his first call-up to the national team in March 2022 and is part of the current squad participating in the Asian Cup.

In the current Australian league campaign, he has played 10 matches, keeping two clean sheets. In those games, he has conceded 17 goals. Transfermarkt values the player at 550,000 euros.

Earlier, Ornstein had reported that West Ham had agreed to the transfer of Said Benrahma to Lyon.

