Aston Villa will repay Emery's extended contract with high-profile transfers in the summer

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery recently extended his contract with the Villans until 2027, which emphasises the specialist's intentions to continue building a big project in Birmingham. Not lagging behind the ambitions of his coach and the club, which is ready to give him what he wants.

So, confidence in the future, as GiveMySport believes, could allow the Villans to have a high-profile transfer campaign in the summer. Aston Villa have Champions League qualification on the horizon, which could act as a bargaining chip in negotiations with potential newcomers.

Thus, the Villians have targeted the signing of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as they believe they are in a strong position to test his loyalty to his childhood club.

It was previously reported that Aston Villa are actively exploring the Italian market, where they are keeping tabs on three right-backs and are also interested in two attacking players from Turkish side Besiktas.