Aston Villa sign Italian star midfielder

The press office of Aston Villa from Birmingham has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Istanbul's Galatasaray and the Italian national team.

The English club has signed the player on a one-year loan. Aston Villa has paid five million euros for the loan of the Italian. This amount could increase by an additional one million euros and 375 thousand euros. In the summer of 2024, the English club has the option to make the player's transfer permanent for 22.5 million euros, which could increase by another 15.5 million euros through bonuses. Additionally, the Turkish club will receive 10 percent of the fee from Zaniolo's next transfer.

The 24-year-old Zaniolo has been playing for Galatasaray since February 2023. He joined the Turkish club from the Italian side AS Roma. The transfer fee was 15 million euros. He has played a total of 12 matches for the Istanbul club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist. Zaniolo became a champion of Turkey with Galatasaray last season. Previously, he also played for Inter Milan.

Zaniolo has been playing for the Italian national team since 2019. He has played 13 matches for the Italian national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist, while also receiving three yellow cards.