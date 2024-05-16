Aston Villa ready to say goodbye to their star player

Philippe Coutinho, one of Aston Villa's star players, moved on loan to Qatar's Al Duhail last summer, but there are plenty of indications that Birmingham City are not counting on the Brazilian.

Aston Villa are set to sell the midfielder in the summer, who has had problems with shape that have translated into a lack of game practice and, as a result, a lack of confidence in Unai Emery. And buyers, according to TNT Sports Brazil, have been found in Coutinho's homeland.

The former club of midfielder Vasco da Gama, as we read in the report, are ready to take the midfielder on loan with a buyout clause. The latter could cost between four and six million pounds.

This is unlikely to help Aston Villa recoup the full £17m spent on Coutinho's transfer in 2022, but it helps that Al Duhail is paying his £125,000 week wages in full.