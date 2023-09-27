Aston Villa players are unhappy with the quality of their shirts

Aston Villa players expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the game shirts provided to them by the Castore brand for the new season.

According to Footmercato, players don't like the fact that the T-shirts don't absorb sweat well, causing them to quickly become heavy and uncomfortable.

Interestingly, last season the team had a different sponsor and, accordingly, a different uniform. Footballers are frustrated by the discomfort they experience during matches.

"We're playing in wet shirts and that's a problem that needs to be solved. This can't go on all season. Ten minutes into the match the players look like they've jumped into a swimming pool," a source close to the club told Footmercato.

Let us remind you that after six rounds in the English Premier League, Aston Villa scored 12 points and currently ranks sixth in the championship table. Last season, Unai Emery took over the team and managed to take Villa’s game to a new level.