Aston Villa management makes crucial decision regarding Unai Emery

Aston Villa management makes crucial decision regarding Unai Emery

Spanish specialist receives verdict from club leadership.
Football news Today, 08:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

At the moment, Unai has everything under control.

Details: Following the departure of sporting director Ramon Monchi from Aston Villa, the media immediately began speculating about Unai Emery’s potential exit as head coach. However, it has since become clear that the 53-year-old Spanish manager enjoys the full confidence of the club’s board.

According to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, Villa’s management currently sees no reason to dismiss Emery. However, this could change if the team fails to secure the necessary points in their upcoming matches.

Emery himself believes the team’s recent disappointing results are due to unsuccessful dealings in the transfer market, where Aston Villa failed to land the players he specifically requested.

After five rounds of the Premier League, Aston Villa sits in 16th place with 2 losses and 3 draws—a record that clearly leaves both the management and the fans unsatisfied.

Reminder: Roberto Olabe could replace Monchi at Aston Villa

