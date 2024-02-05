Aston Villa is planning to extend the contract with their key player
Aston Villa has reached an agreement to extend the contract with their player.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Jamaican winger Leon Bailey will sign a new, long-term deal with the Villans, featuring an increased salary.
Bailey's current salary is £2.8 million per year after tax, according to Capology, and his existing contract expires in the summer of 2025.
In the current season, Bailey has scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists in 31 matches for Aston Villa across all competitions.
Notably, the majority of his contributions during his slightly over three-year tenure in Birmingham occurred in this season. In a total of 85 matches for Aston Villa, he has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists. Transfermarkt values him at €30 million.
Earlier, the Villans signed 21-year-old winger Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.