RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Aston Villa is planning to extend the contract with their key player

Aston Villa is planning to extend the contract with their key player

Football news Yesterday, 10:29
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Aston Villa is planning to extend the contract with their key player Aston Villa is planning to extend the contract with their key player

Aston Villa has reached an agreement to extend the contract with their player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jamaican winger Leon Bailey will sign a new, long-term deal with the Villans, featuring an increased salary.

Bailey's current salary is £2.8 million per year after tax, according to Capology, and his existing contract expires in the summer of 2025.

In the current season, Bailey has scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists in 31 matches for Aston Villa across all competitions.

Notably, the majority of his contributions during his slightly over three-year tenure in Birmingham occurred in this season. In a total of 85 matches for Aston Villa, he has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists. Transfermarkt values him at €30 million.

Earlier, the Villans signed 21-year-old winger Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024