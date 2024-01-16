Aston Villa has signed the Serbian defender

Aston Villa has reportedly completed the signing of Red Star Belgrade defender Kosta Nedeljković, but the transfer has not been officially confirmed by the clubs.

According to Sky Sports, the transfer for the 18-year-old Serbian will cost Villa €9 million, and he will remain in his home country until the end of the season to regularly get playing time. The duration of the contract has not been disclosed at this time.

In the current season, Nedeljković has participated in 18 matches for Red Star Belgrade, including four matches in the UEFA Champions League. While he hasn't scored any goals in those games, he has provided two assists. Additionally, he played in six matches for the reserve team and participated in two matches in the UEFA Youth League.

Transfermarkt values the player at €2.5 million. Aston Villa reportedly won the competition for Nedeljković against Juventus, who also showed interest in the defender at the end of 2023.

It has been previously emphasized that Saudi club Al-Hilal is showing interest in Villa's current player Luka Digne.