RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused

Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused

Football news Today, 17:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused

According to TNT Sports, Universidad de Chile claimed the Super Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Colo Colo, a triumph fueled by the brilliance of Lucas Assadi. The midfielder not only scored the team’s third goal but also orchestrated much of the attack, establishing himself as the standout player in a match that carried the weight of the rivalry. Yet, despite the euphoria, Assadi urged caution and reminded everyone that tougher challenges are on the horizon.

After years of waiting for a starting role, Assadi is now enjoying his breakthrough. Reflecting on the match, he emphasized that Universidad de Chile’s superiority was evident even before Colo Colo’s controversial sending off. “We were already playing better, we started flowing and reached the box with a lot of players. The red card helped, but we were already in control,” he said. He also chose to acknowledge the rival’s merit: “Colo Colo are champions too, and they earned their place here.”

Still, the midfielder insisted the team cannot get carried away. On Tuesday, the squad heads to Lima for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals against Alianza, a fixture he expects to be demanding. “We can’t celebrate too much, it will be a very difficult match in Peru,” he cautioned.

Closing his remarks, Assadi pointed to the trust of coach Gustavo Álvarez and the unity within the squad as key to his current form. With the Super Cup secured and confidence rising, Universidad de Chile now shifts its focus to continental competition.

Related teams and leagues
Universidad de Chile Universidad de Chile Schedule Universidad de Chile News Universidad de Chile Transfers
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal plays in a match for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 10:11 In his downtime. Arturo Vidal shares a new personal photo with his friend
Arturo Vidal with his children Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 07:20 Family time: Arturo Vidal shares a fun football challenge with his children
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training Lifestyle 12 sep 2025, 07:11 Surrounded by his furry companions. Arturo Vidal shows how he unwinds with his dogs
Arturo Vidal plays for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 11 sep 2025, 09:03 Loves animals. Arturo Vidal shows how he plays with a little bunny
Arturo Vidal in action for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 10 sep 2025, 06:41 A good deed. Arturo Vidal and teammates take part in charity event
Arturo Vidal on a date with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza Lifestyle 09 sep 2025, 08:09 Back together in the gym. Vidal shows off joint training session with his girlfriend
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores