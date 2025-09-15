Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused

According to TNT Sports, Universidad de Chile claimed the Super Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Colo Colo, a triumph fueled by the brilliance of Lucas Assadi. The midfielder not only scored the team’s third goal but also orchestrated much of the attack, establishing himself as the standout player in a match that carried the weight of the rivalry. Yet, despite the euphoria, Assadi urged caution and reminded everyone that tougher challenges are on the horizon.

After years of waiting for a starting role, Assadi is now enjoying his breakthrough. Reflecting on the match, he emphasized that Universidad de Chile’s superiority was evident even before Colo Colo’s controversial sending off. “We were already playing better, we started flowing and reached the box with a lot of players. The red card helped, but we were already in control,” he said. He also chose to acknowledge the rival’s merit: “Colo Colo are champions too, and they earned their place here.”

Still, the midfielder insisted the team cannot get carried away. On Tuesday, the squad heads to Lima for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals against Alianza, a fixture he expects to be demanding. “We can’t celebrate too much, it will be a very difficult match in Peru,” he cautioned.

Closing his remarks, Assadi pointed to the trust of coach Gustavo Álvarez and the unity within the squad as key to his current form. With the Super Cup secured and confidence rising, Universidad de Chile now shifts its focus to continental competition.