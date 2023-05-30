Asensio is close to a move to an English Premier League club

Midfielder Marco Asensio of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team is close to a move to Aston Villa in Birmingham, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the player has already agreed to terms with the English club, with a salary of eight million euros. Asensio will join Aston Villa for free as his contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30, 2023.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Asensio has played 50 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

Don't miss: "Manchester United" equals Alex Ferguson's record.