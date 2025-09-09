RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his beloved

Spending time together
Lifestyle Today, 04:58
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal with his lover Sonia Isaza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal went out for a casual date with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza. The footballer shared a snapshot of their outing on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted a photo showing him and Sonia sitting at a table in a street café, soaking up the sun and enjoying the pleasant weather.

It’s worth noting that the Chilean has been dating Sonia since 2019, and their love appears to grow stronger every day. Just recently, Isaza celebrated another birthday, and Arturo marked the occasion with a heartfelt message, declaring his love and devotion.

Sonia and Arturo also share a mutual passion for gym workouts, often spending time together training with weights and fitness exercises.

Let’s recall that Vidal was previously married, and during that marriage he welcomed three children: sons Alonso and Emiliano, and daughter Elisabetta. Despite his divorce, Arturo maintains a close bond with all his children, remaining both a beloved father and a trusted friend.

Vidal recently got matching tattoos with his eldest son Alonso, once again highlighting the emotional closeness they share.

