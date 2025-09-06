RU RU ES ES FR FR
“My life”: Arturo Vidal shares heartfelt birthday wishes for his beloved

Showing his love
Lifestyle Today, 09:12
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/niaisazaoficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal showcased his deep affection for his girlfriend Sonia Isaza, sending an emotional birthday message. The footballer took to Instagram to share his touching tribute.

Vidal posted a photo with Sonia Isaza, captioned: “Happy birthday, mamacita. I love you, my life,” complete with emojis of a birthday cake, a gift, confetti, and a heart.

It’s worth recalling that Arturo Vidal has been dating Isaza since 2019. The couple shares a passion for fitness and the gym, often working out together and motivating each other during joint training sessions.

Currently, Vidal is enjoying some downtime as international football takes a break for national team matches. Arturo has long announced his retirement from the national squad, though he made a brief return last November to help in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

