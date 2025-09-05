Work continues. Arturo Vidal shares training snapshot with Colo-Colo

Preparing for the rest of the season

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is training with discipline and determination to be in peak condition for the league matches once the season resumes. The midfielder shared a photo from a club training session on his Instagram story.

Vidal posted a snapshot showing him taking part in a competitive training scrimmage with his teammates.

It’s worth noting that Arturo is not featuring in Chile’s final World Cup 2026 qualifiers currently taking place. The Chilean national team has already lost all hope of reaching the tournament, and Vidal had previously announced his international retirement, though he made a brief return in November 2024.

To add, things haven’t been going well this season for Vidal’s club, Colo-Colo, either. The team is currently sitting only eighth in the Chilean league standings and is no longer in contention for the title. Colo-Colo also crashed out of the Copa Libertadores in the group stage.

This season, Vidal has made 21 appearances for his club across all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.