Home relaxation: Arturo Vidal shares a sweet personal photo with his dogs

Unwinding in the company of his beloved pets

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal gave fans a glimpse into his downtime after a tough day by sharing a personal moment at home. The footballer posted a candid shot with his dogs on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Vidal is seen lounging on the couch with his two dogs, captioned, “Cuddles with Bobi and Maquinita,” complete with two dog-face emojis. Interestingly, an observant eye can spot a cat in the doorway in the background, highlighting just how much animals are cherished in Vidal’s household.

It’s worth noting that Arturo Vidal has featured in 21 matches for Colo-Colo across all competitions this season. In those appearances, he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.

Additionally, the Chilean midfielder has already picked up 7 yellow cards and has been sent off twice for second bookings, proving that the classic, hard-nosed Vidal—always aggressive and uncompromising on the pitch—remains as fierce as ever.

In his most recent outing, Vidal helped Colo-Colo edge out Universidad de Chile 1-0 in the Chilean Superclásico.