Father and son bond. Arturo Vidal gets matching tattoos with his eldest son

Son inherits his father's love for tattoos

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal shares a special relationship with his children. Recently, he got a matching tattoo with his eldest son, Alonso, and shared the news on his Instagram page.

Vidal reposted a video from his tattoo artist’s account, capturing the moment they got inked together. Arturo and Alonso both had the word “Legacy” tattooed in English on their arms.

The tattoo artist added a heartfelt caption to the video on his own page: “My dream came true — I made the best tattoo of all time 👑🤍🖤 Huge thanks for the amazing vibe from this machine duo 🙌🏻 @monitovidal7oficial @kingarturo23oficial.”

It’s worth noting that Arturo Vidal is a huge tattoo enthusiast, already sporting numerous designs all over his body. His son Alonso is clearly following in his father’s footsteps — several tattoos are already visible on his left arm, and now he can proudly add a matching tattoo with his dad to the collection.