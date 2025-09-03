Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's victory in the Chilean Superclásico

Satisfied with the result

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal expressed his delight after his club's triumph in the local Superclásico against Universidad de Chile. The midfielder took to Instagram to share his reaction.

Vidal posted several photos from the match at his club's home stadium, succinctly captioning them “+3🖤🤍”. With this, Arturo celebrated his team's hard-earned three points.

It's worth noting that this win snapped a five-game winless streak for the club, which had previously last tasted victory one and a half months ago, on July 19th, in a match against La Serena. Now, with 31 points, Colo-Colo sits eighth in the league standings, trailing table-toppers Coquimbo Unido by 22 points.

Tragically, during the Superclásico, disaster struck in the stands — a Colo-Colo supporter attempting to move to another section fell from the stadium roof. It was later reported that he died in hospital from his injuries. Vidal expressed his condolences regarding this heartbreaking incident.