Arthur Zwane happy for Chiefs youngsters

Arthur Zwane happy for Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala and Nkongiphile Ngcobo
Football news Yesterday, 23:49
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is a proud coach after his AmaZulu side took on an Amakhosi team that featured his former students.

Shabalala (21) and Ngcobo (25) came through Zwane's coaching in the reserve team and later in the Betway Premiership. The duo started in Wednesday's 1-1 draw before they both made way for Gaston Sirino and Thabo Cele in the 78th minute.

“They have progressed," Zwane told journalists after the game. "I mean it’s always good to see some of the players like Mduduzi Shabalala and Mshini (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo playing). I think Mshini showed his quality.

“These are the products of Kaizer Chiefs, and when they play at some point, it’s going to benefit the team. Not only them, but many other players who (are coming from development)," the Chiefs legend concluded.

Amakhosi's next game is against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. It will be played on Sunday, 4 October, at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.

