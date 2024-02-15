Arsenal want Atletic winger

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, 21, has hit the radar of Arsenal London.

According to journalist Pipi Estrada, the Canaries are interested in signing the 21-year-old winger from La Liga and are keen to get him in their ranks.

Williams has shown impressive form for the Spanish club, scoring five goals and giving 10 assists in all competitions. He could be a great acquisition for the Gunners if they manage to seal a deal.

Arsenal have two quality wingers in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. However, Mikel Arteta has been unable to rotate the squad due to a lack of quality options. The arrival of Williams will allow Arsenal to rotate their key players more often.

Williams is versatile enough to operate anywhere in the front three, and he can be Arsenal's leader alongside Saka and Martinelli.

Earlier, it was reported that Arsenal are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Subimendi.