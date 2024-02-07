Arsenal to loan out their winger to the Motherland

Brazilian winger Marquinhos of Arsenal will continue his career at Fluminense, reports insider Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old footballer will join his new team on loan. Fluminense will have the option to buy the player's contract.

The parties have already reached a preliminary agreement. In the coming days, the clubs hope to finalize the deal, after which the transfer should be officially announced.

Marquinhos moved to Arsenal in July 2022 from Sao Paulo. The transfer fee was 3.5 million euros.

During the first half of the season, the Brazilian spent time on loan at Nantes in France. In Ligue 1, the winger played seven matches, registering one assist.