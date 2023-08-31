Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
The historical giants of English football do not leave the desire to return to the top of the Premier League. Arsenal last season were very close to the title, but lost the fight to Manchester City. Manchester United finished third in the 2022/2023 Premier League and now they want to take another step up in the standings.
This summer, Arsenal and Manchester United met in a friendly match in the USA: goals from Fernandes and Sancho brought victory to the Red Devils. Interestingly, at home, the “Gunners” have won four of the last five matches. How will it be this time?
The game between Arsenal and Man United will take place on Sunday 3 September at 17:30 CET. Below we have prepared for you a list of broadcasters of this match in different countries of the world.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- New Zealand - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
- South Africa - SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 3
- Uganda - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- United Kingdom - Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
- United States - Telemundo, NBC, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
- Angola - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Bahamas - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Gambia - SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Ghana - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1
- India - JioTV, Hotstar VIP
- Ireland - BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
- Israel - Sport 1
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Lesotho - SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3
- Liberia - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Madagascar - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3
- Malawi - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Mauritius - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3
- Namibia - DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Nauru - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Palau - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Palestine -beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
- Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Singapore - StarHub TV+
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- South Sudan - beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
- Sudan - beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Tanzania - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3
- Tonga - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Zambia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 3
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2