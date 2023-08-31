Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

The historical giants of English football do not leave the desire to return to the top of the Premier League. Arsenal last season were very close to the title, but lost the fight to Manchester City. Manchester United finished third in the 2022/2023 Premier League and now they want to take another step up in the standings.

This summer, Arsenal and Manchester United met in a friendly match in the USA: goals from Fernandes and Sancho brought victory to the Red Devils. Interestingly, at home, the “Gunners” have won four of the last five matches. How will it be this time?

The game between Arsenal and Man United will take place on Sunday 3 September at 17:30 CET. Below we have prepared for you a list of broadcasters of this match in different countries of the world.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

New Zealand - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 3

Uganda - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom - Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

United States - Telemundo, NBC, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Other countries: