Arsenal is going at the 1935 rate. Back then, the Gunners became champions of England

On Sunday, February 11th, Arsenal demolished West Ham (6:0), scoring six unanswered goals against their opponents.

Interestingly, the Gunners have won their first four matches in the English league calendar year for the first time since the distant year of 1935. At the end of 1934/35 season, Arsenal became champions of England.

The last time this happened, Arsenal won the league... 👀



They’ve won their first four games of a calendar year for the first time since 1935 🔥#WHUARS pic.twitter.com/Z0v57nKQog — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 11, 2024

Arsenal's victory at the London Stadium was brought by precise strikes from William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice. Bukayo Saka also secured a brace.

Mikel Arteta's team, with 52 points, occupies the third position in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Liverpool by two points. On February 17th, the Gunners will face Burnley.