Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle

Today, 04:46
A highly resonant incident occurred after the final whistle in the match of the 22nd round of the English Premier League, in which Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest (2:1).

Two defenders of the team, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko, engaged in a verbal altercation on their way to the dressing room. It seems that the English footballer holds the opinion that the Ukrainian is more responsible for the conceded goal in the late stages of the match and decided to express his displeasure.

However, the team's head coach, Mikel Arteta, stated that he is pleased with such reactions from players in response to mistakes.

"I love it. They are demanding more from each other. They are not happy with the way they conceded and they are just trying to resolve it. It got a bit heated. But that means that it's enough. Playing the way we played the result has to be bigger and the clean sheet has to be there", – said Arteta.

After yesterday's victory, Arsenal has accumulated 46 points and occupies the second position in the league.

